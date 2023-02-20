Impeccably maintained charming mid-century home with beamed ceilings & hardwood floors, situated on over a quarter acre lot. Wonderful street that oozes with pride of ownership featuring a neighborhood park. Split bedroom plan, family room featuring a wall of windows to a gorgeous yard, charming kitchen, bathroom with vessel sink & new Lennox HVAC in 2021. 2 bedrooms have exterior doors. Great corner windows. Home has been in the same family since 1948! 1st time ever on market! This home was built by the seller and his father, who was a master carpenter.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000
