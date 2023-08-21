PRICE REDUCTION! Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath recently-updated Casas Adobes townhome in a prime location framed by east and west-facing balconies bookending a primary upstairs suite. Only seconds from Oracle/River and a myriad of shopping and dining gems, the spacious layout is the largest in the community and features so many upgrades-new floors & carpeting throughout, new lighting fixtures & remote-controlled fans, new kitchen cabinets, sinks, stove, skylights & completely remodeled bathrooms-you'll feel like you're walking into a new home. Double carport, spacious private back patio, large family room, ample storage & washer/dryer with community amenities including a pool, spa & meeting room will make your peaceful, urban living complete!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
NEW CONSTRUCTION FROM MIRAMONTE HOMES IN MOONLIGHT CANYON. Architecture by Ron Robinette. Lori Carroll, ASID Interior Design. Customize any as…
$5943 due at lease signing. This includes an $5143 refundable security deposit, $550 non-refundable cleaning fee, and $250 non-refundable leas…
A HUGE price reduction on this fabulous, large & lovely, move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3 full baths family home, with a den, a sparkling pool, …
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Your chance to own a gated Tyson Murphy Hacienda Retreat on 4.75 acres in Cobo Catalina Hills. Features Include: Fully owned solar, 626sqft Gu…