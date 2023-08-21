PRICE REDUCTION! Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath recently-updated Casas Adobes townhome in a prime location framed by east and west-facing balconies bookending a primary upstairs suite. Only seconds from Oracle/River and a myriad of shopping and dining gems, the spacious layout is the largest in the community and features so many upgrades-new floors & carpeting throughout, new lighting fixtures & remote-controlled fans, new kitchen cabinets, sinks, stove, skylights & completely remodeled bathrooms-you'll feel like you're walking into a new home. Double carport, spacious private back patio, large family room, ample storage & washer/dryer with community amenities including a pool, spa & meeting room will make your peaceful, urban living complete!