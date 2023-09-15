FULLY FURNISHED! Gorgeous views from this wrap around patio. Beautiful Fairfield in the Foothills home with updated kitchen. Decorated as a 2BR + den/2BA. Eat in kitchen, formal dining area. Contemporary Southwest Furnishings. Unbelievable mountain views!!! Peak season (Dec - April) rate is $4,300 and includes $200.00 towards combined utilities monthly. Off season rate can be negotiated. BEDS: King in Bedroom 1, Queen in Guest Room
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $4,300
