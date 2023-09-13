Rare opportunity to own this exquisite remodeled 1925 Craftsman Bungalow in the charming Iron Horse neighborhood. Ideal for a personal residence, short-term rental, or U of A student housing. Situated in a prime location nestled in the pocket that connects downtown, North Fourth Avenue and the University of Arizona. Impeccable attention to detail shows in this beautiful, updated bungalow sitting on an R-3 lot for possible future guest house. Stylish kitchen: high-end steel appliances, air fryer oven, butcher block, white cabinets to name a few. Stunning Oak hardwood floors, new HVAC, new interior/exterior paint, upgraded electrical and so much more! Enjoy the perfect walkable location to 4th Avenue, Downtown, minutes drive to Mercado, UofA, and The Loop Bike Path for an active lifestyle!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $449,000
