Welcome to the friendly Maravilla neighborhood! This stunning Santa Fe style, TJ Banner home features 3 beds and 2.5 baths. As you enter the thoughtfully landscaped courtyard you'll find pride of ownership abounds you at every turn. Exposed wood beam ceilings and warm southwest tones lead you through this nicely updated home. As you step into the oasis-like backyard you'll find a built-in chiminea and outdoor BBQ, an above-ground spa, and a large pebble tech pool featuring a large Baja step for lounging during the warm summer months. Conveniently located just minutes from I-10 and adjacent to the Tucson National this is one you won't want to miss.