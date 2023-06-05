Welcome to the cozy Maravilla neighborhood. This 3 bed and 2.5 bath home features a Sante Fe inspired design by TJ Banner. Enter through the stunning front courtyard and let the Saltillo tile and exposed wood beam ceilings guide you through this tastefully updated home. As you walk through this home you'll become inspired by the southwest vibe. Open the rear sliding door and discover a large pebble tech pool, above-ground spa, and gazebo for entertaining with no rear-facing neighbors. Conveniently located minutes from I-10 and adjacent to Tucson National this home is waiting for you.