Welcome to the cozy Maravilla neighborhood. This 3 bed and 2.5 bath home features a Sante Fe inspired design by TJ Banner. Enter through the stunning front courtyard and let the Saltillo tile and exposed wood beam ceilings guide you through this tastefully updated home. As you walk through this home you'll become inspired by the southwest vibe. Open the rear sliding door and discover a large pebble tech pool, above-ground spa, and gazebo for entertaining with no rear-facing neighbors. Conveniently located minutes from I-10 and adjacent to Tucson National this home is waiting for you.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $593,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make your dreams come true at the Ever After Ranch. Located near the Sand Pedro River in southeast Arizona, this peaceful 108+ acre estate boa…
Great fix-up and INVESTOR opportunity!! Spacious home located in prime West University District! Inside, you'll find a formal living room, a b…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Excellent opportunity to own a 42+ acre ranch property NW of Tucson and Oro Valley. Existing home, private well, power and horse facilities wi…
Make yourself at home in this charming 3-bedroom property in Tucson! Inside you will discover an inviting atmosphere created by the neutral ti…