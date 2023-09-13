Southwest Charm and Character easily describes this house!! Built in 1925 and added on in 2004. Cute Blenman Elm 2bed/2bath and den/loft. Guest Quarters is a 1/1! One bathroom has been remodeled with a shower and the other has a claw foot bathtub! French doors open to private side yard with fountain and palapa. Owned solar panels, Saltillo and wood floors, 2 car garage with storage. Beautiful wood gate from Portugal is a stunning entrance to the house! Copper countertops with copper kitchen sink. Den with cute loft. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/5 burner gas stove stay with home. 64 walking score and 97 biking score! Minutes from the University of Arizona, Downtown and so much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $640,000
