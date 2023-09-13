Rare opportunity to own a remastered home in the heart of Tucson's most desired historic neighborhood - Barrio Viejo. Formal living room, TV/Family room, open concept kitchen and dining room, a laundry room, a large-private yard & gated parking area. The main bedroom features a walk-in closet, double sinks, and French doors to the patio/porch. This home has High ceilings, wood windows, High-quality finishes, and quartz countertops, with concrete overlay flooring. Custom Kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with a huge island and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms are connected with a jack-and-jill bathroom with double sinks and a linen closet. Enjoy downtown living, and walk to your favorite restaurant, shop, bar, and pub. Easy access to I-10, Sun-link street car and UofA.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $679,900
