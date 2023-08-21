Last one before community is sold out! Solid masonry new construction home in the heart of Tucson's celebrated historic Barrio Viejo, just steps from downtown Tucson. The historic style patio home is a short walk to restaurants and entertainment and 2 short blocks to Tucson Convention Center with access to the streetcar. Also close to I-10, the loop multi-use path, Santa Cruz River Park. The home features a first-floor primary bedroom, spacious open great room, polished stained concrete flooring, and a huge front porch. This energy efficient home comes with a 16 SEER zoned HVAC system and a 10-year builder limited warranty. Pre-wired for electrical vehicle charging.
