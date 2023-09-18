Solid masonry new construction home in the heart of Tucson's celebrated historic Barrio Viejo, just steps from downtown Tucson. The historic style patio home is a short walk to restaurants and entertainment and 2 short blocks to Tucson Convention Center with access to the streetcar. Also close to I-10, the loop multi-use path, Santa Cruz River Park. The home features a first-floor primary bedroom, spacious open great room, polished stained concrete flooring. This energy efficient home comes with a 16 SEER zoned HVAC system and a 10-year builder limited warranty.