Solid masonry new construction home in the heart of Tucson's celebrated historic Barrio Viejo, just steps from downtown Tucson. The historic style patio home is a short walk to restaurants and entertainment and 2 short blocks to Tucson Convention Center with access to the streetcar. Also close to I-10, the loop multi-use path, Santa Cruz River Park. The home features a first-floor primary bedroom, spacious open great room, polished stained concrete flooring. This energy efficient home comes with a 16 SEER zoned HVAC system and a 10-year builder limited warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,725
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…
Luxury Resort living in one of the most premium locations the Catalina Foothills has to offer. This unit has been freshly renovated with preci…