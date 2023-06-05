Mountain Views from the beautiful Skyline Bel Air Estates with a quaint shaded courtyard entry and a circular driveway with plenty of parking. The floor plan has two primary bedrooms at separate ends of the home. The third bedroom also has the bathroom attached. The larger primary bedroom has a seating area and door to the back patio. Also a separate office. Enter the family room through double French doors that features built-in wall display with storage cabinets and large picture window that looks onto the courtyard. Relax on the back patio that is private and has mountain views. This home has been well maintained with new Trane AC in 2018, relined pipes in 2020 with 20 year warranty and new exterior paint 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make your dreams come true at the Ever After Ranch. Located near the Sand Pedro River in southeast Arizona, this peaceful 108+ acre estate boa…
Great fix-up and INVESTOR opportunity!! Spacious home located in prime West University District! Inside, you'll find a formal living room, a b…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Excellent opportunity to own a 42+ acre ranch property NW of Tucson and Oro Valley. Existing home, private well, power and horse facilities wi…
Make yourself at home in this charming 3-bedroom property in Tucson! Inside you will discover an inviting atmosphere created by the neutral ti…