Mountain Views from the beautiful Skyline Bel Air Estates with a quaint shaded courtyard entry and a circular driveway with plenty of parking. The floor plan has two primary bedrooms at separate ends of the home. The third bedroom also has the bathroom attached. The larger primary bedroom has a seating area and door to the back patio. Also a separate office. Enter the family room through double French doors that features built-in wall display with storage cabinets and large picture window that looks onto the courtyard. Relax on the back patio that is private and has mountain views. This home has been well maintained with new Trane AC in 2018, relined pipes in 2020 with 20 year warranty and new exterior paint 2022