Welcome to this remarkable property, a rare find in Tucson's coveted Blenman Elm neighborhood. Designed by Arthur Brown, a renowned Desert Modernist architect, this mid-century historic home exudes charm and character. Conveniently situated near the Arizona Inn, UMC/Banner, and The University of Arizona, this location offers a perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility.The main home, built in 1940, features a unique layout with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. As you enter, you are greeted by a grand foyer, setting the stage for the home's timeless appeal. The original retro kitchen adds a touch of nostalgia, while the beautiful master bathroom boasts a claw foot soaking tub, providing a luxurious and relaxing retreat.