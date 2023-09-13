Welcome to this remarkable property, a rare find in Tucson's coveted Blenman Elm neighborhood. Designed by Arthur Brown, a renowned Desert Modernist architect, this mid-century historic home exudes charm and character. Conveniently situated near the Arizona Inn, UMC/Banner, and The University of Arizona, this location offers a perfect blend of tranquility and accessibility.The main home, built in 1940, features a unique layout with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. As you enter, you are greeted by a grand foyer, setting the stage for the home's timeless appeal. The original retro kitchen adds a touch of nostalgia, while the beautiful master bathroom boasts a claw foot soaking tub, providing a luxurious and relaxing retreat.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…