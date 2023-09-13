Welcome to this timeless and masterfully crafted bungalow at 2022 E. Lee Street; just a block away from the prestigious Banner University Hospital, University of Arizona Campus, and the iconic Arizona Inn. This immaculate residence has undergone a remarkable transformation into a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom luxurious haven teeming with elegance and modern comfort in a neighborhood on the National Historic Register. From the moment you arrive, this captivating exterior offers a seamless fusion of history and sophistication. Every inch of this dwelling has been meticulously reimagined and renovated, bearing witness to an unwavering commitment to excellence. No expense has been spared in creating an irresistible dwelling that harmoniously combines heritage and luxury living. The comprehensive