Are you looking for the ultimate exclusivity and privacy? Then look no further, this is a rare property that is surrounded by Saguaro National Park. With over 53 acres of your own land in addition to the protected National Park, you will be in your own oasis. Enjoy hiking and exploring the land. Sit from various locations in the home to observe the spectacular wildlife. The home sits against the Rincon Mountains and designed by an Environmental Attorney which creates a true holistic living experience. An open floor plan with 12' floor to ceiling windows, exquisite one of a kind fixtures, Portuguese freestanding soaking tubs, paint colors that mimic nature, Moroccan doors at entrance.Located in the exclusive community of X-9 Ranch with a live in manned security guard.
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $1,800,000
