Fall in love with our classic Fairfield Homes Acacia 2700. Large windows and four panel sliding glass door provides the extraordinary natural light and amazing views. Upgraded with a gourmet kitchen, 8 ft high hollow core doors, zero threshold and enclosed patio, beautiful modern exterior with modern paint colors, recess cans, garage service door and much more. The home is currently under construction so please call listing agents for the latest stage of the home. Windmill Ridge has amazing views from every lot! Rendering is conceptional only and may not be an exact depiction. Predicted Completion in January/February 2023. Seller is owner/agent