READY TO MOVE IN!! Our beautiful and spacious Rosewood 2200 model situated on almost 1 acre with views of the Rincon and Catalina Mountains! This house features a 3-car garage with 2' length extension at the 2-car garage, garage service door, 8 ft high interior doors, under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen, recess lighting, pre-wire for celling fans according to plan and a gorgeous community with easy access to I-10. Come by to see what this community has to offer. Rendering is conceptional only and may not be an exact depiction of the final product. Design upgrades are not included in the sales price, price subject to change. Exterior photo is a render.