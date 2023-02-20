This property is located on 4 acres in Ocotillo Preserve with beautiful views of the Catalina and Rincon Mountains with wonderful city lights and views. Our model is located off site at 14499 E Sands Ranch Rd, Vail, Arizona 85641. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict the exact final product. Predicted Completion in February 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Vail - $948,005
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Beautifully designed, historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home centrally located across from Reid Park, minutes away from downtown, and the University …
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Walking up the front flagstone path one is already enchanted by this New Deal Acres home situated just blocks from University Medical Center, …
Forever Panoramic Views, Desert Oasis, Sunrise & Sunsets! Welcome home...to your serene, private, and southwestern custom ''green'' and en…