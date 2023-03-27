The town was settled in the 1870s, in what was then Arizona Territory.. Founded as a mining community, Harshaw is named after the cattleman-turned-prospector David Tecumseh Harshaw, who first successfully located silver in the area. It is a ghost town nearby to Cochise County in Santa Cruz County. At the towns peak near the end of the 19th century, Harshaws mines were among Arizonas highest producers of ore.LARGE LOT4 Bedroom Split Floor PlanLarge Kitchen with Oversized PantryCovered Porches, 1244 sq. ft.2 Car Garage, 946 sq. ft.Total of 5708 square feet under roof
4 Bedroom Home in Benson - $743,065
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
BACK ON MARKET! Come see this amazing Move-in Ready and revitalized 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow that captures the relaxing comfort of a cozy up…
Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sits on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surro…
LUXURY LIVING! On the 7th fairway of La Paloma's Hill Course. Extensive use of Turkish walnut travertine, corpa red quartzite & slate floo…
Located iin Feldmans on Historic 4th Ave this 2bedroom/2 bath has a tons of potential. Separate formal living room and large family room with …