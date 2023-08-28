Investment property, 2 mobil homes with strong rental history. Each unit is a 2 bedroom 1 bath, recent improvments done to both units, Included with sale Garden shed which houses washer and dryer for both units. Back unit has AC cooling, front unit is Evap cooler. Front unit is Gas, back unit all electric.
4 Bedroom Home in Benson - $99,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
PRICE REDUCTION! Don't miss out on this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath recently-updated Casas Adobes townhome in a prime location framed by east a…
This Spanish Mission style hacienda is a piece of luxury in the heart of the Old Pueblo. Encompassed by gorgeous desert, you'll find yourself …
Move-in ready, concrete patio added length of home in back, spacious family and kitchen room, ceiling fans in all rooms, decorative rock added…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Awesome beautifully remodeled 1938 masonry ranch home on 5 totally usable acres. Panoramic views of the Catalina Mountains, Tucson Mountains &…