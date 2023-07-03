This unique, custom home sits on a corner, quarter-acre lot in Country Club Vistas. This spacious home not only has 3 bedrooms but also a mother-in-law suite with amazing potential to create your own special place in southern Arizona . Then add in its backyard pool and its view of the Santa Ritas. What a winning combination! With its wide hallways and doors for wheelchair access, it has longevity and practicality in mind. Sellers have enjoyed this house for 22 years but need to pass it on to the next lucky owners. They would love to have you come see their lovely home.
4 Bedroom Home in Green Valley - $349,900
