Enjoy the best that Dove Mountain has to offer in this large Ocotillo plan with 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath. With 12' ceilings in your main living areas and a 10' expansive back patio slider looking into your backyard with panoramic views of the Dove Mountain golf course, Tucson Mountains and natural desert you do not want to miss out on this home! With a flex space and an office there is plenty of room to comfortably work from home and entertain! Our design team makes selections to compliment the beauty of the desert around the home and we look forward to showing you this gorgeous home! Prices subject to change once interior options are completed. Home Purchase includes Initial Fees for Dove Mountain Golf membership.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,263,231
