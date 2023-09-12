This Beautiful 4,334 SqFt, 4 BD, 4.5 BA Southwest Contemporary style home is located in the sought after gated community, Dos Lagos at Dove Mountain on a .77 acre lot, offering plenty of privacy, North facing Mountain Views, and Sensational Sunsets. You can't help but fall in love with this beauty from the moment you step through the large rustic gate into the private courtyard, appointed with mature plants and a spacious paver patio for enjoying the Mountain Views. The double door entry welcomes you into this well cared for open concept split bedroom plan. Located off of the foyer is a secluded Den with double doors and a Formal Dining Room.