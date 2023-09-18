This beautiful Manzanita home will be under construction in 2023. It is part of our new phase in Dove Mountain. This will be an upgraded home with 4bedrooms (all en-suite), 4.5 baths, an office, a flex space in between the 2 guest bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and 3 car garage. With views of the gorgeousSouthern Arizona desert sunsets and the Dove Mountain Golf Course, you won't want to wait on this one. This home will have an expansive wrap-aroundpatio so you can entertain your family and friends. Additional upgraded features include a fireplace in the Great Room and large sliding doors opening up toyour back patio. Please call to schedule a visit. The list price is subject to change based on building materials and designer selections. Rendering, photos, and videos are conceptual.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,463,300
