Enjoy the best of Dove Mountain in our Sycamore model with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. This spacious and open floorplan will be ready to move in Q1 of 2023. This stunning home on the golf course at Dove Mountain comes with 12ft ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, multiple glass doors, spray in foam insulation, 2x6 wall construction, tankless water heater and zoned HVAC. A three-car garage and large back patio with beautiful views an oversized super laundry. This home has many designer touches to make it a luxury home and panoramic views definitely that adds to its WOW factor. Initial membership fee to the Dove Mountain Golf Club is included with your home purchase!Exterior Renders may not be an exact depiction of final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $1,474,669
