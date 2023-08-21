This popular and spacious Manzanita home will be ready for move in mid-summer 2023! This is a Desert Contemporary Enhanced Manzanita. Our design team has included beautiful design features including a tile surrounded fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, & luxurious countertops & cabinets throughout. This home includes 4 En-suite bedrooms, an office, a powder room, a bonus room, 12ft ceilings in the great room/owner's suite, & a wrap-around back patio. You will have beautiful sunset views looking out onto the Dove Mountain golf course and miles of views. This home is under construction so please call and schedule a visit. The list price is subject to change based on building materials & designer selections. Rendering, photos, and videos are conceptual.