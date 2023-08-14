NEW CONSTRUCTION FROM MIRAMONTE HOMES IN MOONLIGHT CANYON. Architecture by Ron Robinette. Lori Carroll, ASID Interior Design. Customize any aspect of the homes with the combined team of experts assembled. Home sites range from 1-2 acres surrounded by the Tortolita Mountain range. Featuring a split bedroom plan with en-suite baths, Den, 3 car side entry oversized garage, 400 AMP Electric service, 2x6 and some double 2x12 exterior wall construction with foam and batt insulation, recirculating hot water system combined with tankless hot water heater, Wolf and Subzero stainless appliances. Synthetic plaster exteriors, tile in all the public areas. Optional Clubhouse Membership, guest casitas, fitness center, and pool available. NOW OPEN 7 days a week 10-5 except Monday at Noon.***
4 Bedroom Home in Marana - $3,177,844
