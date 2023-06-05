This popular Sycamore Floorplan in Rancho Vistoso Oro Valley will be move in ready Q4 2022! This stunning home has been intentionally designed by our in-house design team and highlights a gourmet kitchen, 4 bdrm, 4 bath, upscale Laundry Room with sink, luxury quartz counters, insulated 3 car garage,cabinets throughout the home, all Bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets. The backyard has a panoramic view of the sunset and Tortolita Mountains. Do not wait to visit this home and make it yours! Rendering is conceptional and may not depict the exact final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,190,494
