Open 1-4 spacious Custom-on 8.3 acres with airport privilege's in the Air Park! Gated, wrap around Courtyard leading to mesquite front door and Walls of windows framing UNOBSTRUCTED Mountain views as you enter & ALL though the house! 4 bedroom/4 baths. Primary Suite is over 850 sq feet W/private covered patio, fireplace, & Catalina mnt views! Spacious great rm with soaring ceiling plus a screened in Flagstone Patio (makes a great party room!) Guest Suite w/own access, living rm & bath!, Many special features: Flagstone or New carpet flooring, outdoor entertaining areas , Ramada, BBQ , outdoor fireplace seating & several covered patios. Fully Paid Solar lease with electric bill only $115 +/-! Home owned by a Prominent Arizona family and well maintained! Best priced home in the Air Park