With gorgeous views and plenty of space between homes, this Sycamore plan is ready and waiting for you to call it your own. Don't have a year to wait to build a house? This inventory home is a great choice! With designer selections made to suit any lifestyle or buyer, this 4 bdrm, 4.5 bath home will be completed end of 2022/beginning of 2023. Featuring a front yard courtyard, and enclosed backyard you will enjoy the beauty all around your home. The rendering is conceptional only and may not depict the exact final product. Interior design selections have been made by our talented in house design team to ensure home completes this year.
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,225,000
