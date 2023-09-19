A tranquil desert sanctuary, boasts a stunning 4,178 sqft main house and a separate 1,095 sqft guest house nestled on a 5-acre estate. The thoughtful design featuring a split floor plan, providing privacy and convenience. The heart of the home shows beautiful wood ceilings, and floor to ceiling glass showcasing panoramic views of the Catalina Mountains on one side, and a resort-style backyard with lush landscaping completed by a pool featuring a soothing waterfall and spa. The backyard is fully walled adding to the feeling of security to this well designed outdoor space, creating a true sense of tranquility. The guest house is fully equipped with living room, bedroom, and a full kitchen. The home is located centrally in Oro Vally, close to trails, schools, restaurants and shopping.