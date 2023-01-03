Bask in the breathtaking mountain views and desert scapes from the comfort of this expansive 4 beds, 4.5 bath, 5565 sq ft home in Stone Canyon. Perched high on a 3-acre lot, surrounded by lush desert flora, beautiful boulders and stunning 360- degree views of the gorgeous Sonoran desert. This home features an office, flex room, game room, exercise room, 4-car garage, and a spacious backyard oasis perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying the sunset from the comfort of your own dwelling. No detail has been overlooked in this immaculate home- from the grand floorpan to the luxurious appliances and finishes to unbeatable views from every window. This home is an architectural achievement and a priceless find.Set in the Stone Canyon gated and exclusive golf course community,
4 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beautiful 4,016 sqft cabin in the woods. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and two 3/4 baths. Efficiency down below for guest overflow that has i…
Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privac…
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Rancho Seco dates back to the 1800's as part of Arizona's ranching history. The 240 acres of deeded land has a lease option for an additional …
SELLER OFFERING BUYER UP TO $15K IN CREDIT TO BUYER CHOICE. This home is ready and waiting for you! Located in the Historic West University co…
MOTIVATED SELLERS, investors looking to liquidate their portfolio. Offering concessions at closing or rate buy downs! Make an offer and make t…
Great Central location! Tastefully remodeled sprawling ranch home with 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths on over1/4 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen with c…
300k PRICE REDUCTION!!! This SW contemporary stunner built in 2014 is in the exclusive guard gated community of Stone Canyon and the perfect l…