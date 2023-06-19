Amazing New Construction Home 100% moving ready features 1740 sq ft of living space. This beautiful home has it all 4 bedrooms, 1 den/home office, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car garage features 220V connection ready for electric car and a great backyard. The open floor plan makes this home inviting and spacious! Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, undermount sink, island & stainless-steel kitchen appliances. Master bath with dual sinks, granite counter tops and walk-in shower. Beautiful tile throughout the home. NO HOA... 100% complete moving ready ... Come and see it today.