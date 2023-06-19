Amazing New Construction Home 100% moving ready features 1740 sq ft of living space. This beautiful home has it all 4 bedrooms, 1 den/home office, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car garage features 220V connection ready for electric car and a great backyard. The open floor plan makes this home inviting and spacious! Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, undermount sink, island & stainless-steel kitchen appliances. Master bath with dual sinks, granite counter tops and walk-in shower. Beautiful tile throughout the home. NO HOA... 100% complete moving ready ... Come and see it today.
4 Bedroom Home in Rio Rico - $267,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The popular Acacia spec home will be available for move in late 2022. This home features a gourmet kitchen, a beautiful master suite with an o…
Must see! Spacious recently upgraded 1353 sq. ft., manufactured home in Benson, near I-10. This 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home sits on a .22 a…
Fairfield Homes New Construction Acacia plan in gated community sits on 3.4 acres with mountain and city views, natural desert landscape surro…
Prepare to be stunned by the majestic panoramic views of the Mustang, Whetstone, Huachuca & Canelo Mtn ranges. A piece of Nostalgia encomp…
Well preserved, 1908. 1 1/2- Story adobe home with Commercial zoning. Located in highly sought after Armory Park neighborhood..Great Northeast…