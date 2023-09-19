This 40 ACRE 4 bedroom and 4 1/2 bath home has everything you could ever imagine. Huge rooms and ceilings provide an open living/entertainment area for all your needs. Stone fireplace encased with built-ins accompanies you in the living room. The kitchen is completely custom with an imported gas range, pot filler, farm sink, spacious island with imported granite. A master bedroom has plenty of size, spa like bathroom with a custom built in master closet. Outside is the custom pool with a 1000 sqft greenhouse for all your gardening needs! With the 40 acres is a fully insulated and wired 40x100 barn for equine as well as a 20x100 bull ring. The property does have its own well with solar and grid power, water softener, and 14,000 gallon storage tank.