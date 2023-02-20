Fairfield Homes New Construction, Ocotillo Plan in the Foothills. The home is over 3200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 4 car garage, 12' ceilings in the main living area. Teen lounge with nook. Please contact listing agent for completed colorization selections. This homesite sits up high in the community for beautiful views of the city. A16' x 10' multi sliding glass door takes you out doors or lets indoor/outdoor living come alive. The rendering is conceptual and may not be an exact depiction of the final product. Seller is owner/agent