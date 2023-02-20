Fairfield Homes New Construction, Ocotillo Plan in the Foothills. The home is over 3200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 4 car garage, 12' ceilings in the main living area. Teen lounge with nook. Please contact listing agent for completed colorization selections. This homesite sits up high in the community for beautiful views of the city. A16' x 10' multi sliding glass door takes you out doors or lets indoor/outdoor living come alive. The rendering is conceptual and may not be an exact depiction of the final product. Seller is owner/agent
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Beautifully designed, historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home centrally located across from Reid Park, minutes away from downtown, and the University …
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Walking up the front flagstone path one is already enchanted by this New Deal Acres home situated just blocks from University Medical Center, …
Forever Panoramic Views, Desert Oasis, Sunrise & Sunsets! Welcome home...to your serene, private, and southwestern custom ''green'' and en…