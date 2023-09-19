*RANGE PRICED $1,250,000-$1,350,000* Luxury plus Comfort in the gated community of Montage Vista on Tucson's stunning west side with 360 degree views of city lights and remarkable mountain views. Nestled on 2.84 saguaro studded acres, this award winning property is surrounded by protected peaks. Four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Primary En Suite Upstairs with Walk Out View Deck. Office with separate entrance. Unique rounded entryway. Lower level features living/media room. Exterior Entertainment Space: Pebble Tech Pool with retractable pool cover, Jacuzzi, Fireplace, Outdoor Kitchen. Floors: Polished travertine, bamboo and concrete. Oversized 3 car garage. Paid off solar system. Water softener, carbon filter system. Two HVAC (2018) and two water heaters (2021). Do NOT Miss This Lovely Home!