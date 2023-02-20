Model lease back opportunity!! Or move in ready Sycamore plan, one of Fairfield Homes popular floor plans. This beautiful Model Home has stunning views of the Catalina Mountains, is in the gated community of Rancho Soldados. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering are conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Beautifully designed, historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home centrally located across from Reid Park, minutes away from downtown, and the University …
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Walking up the front flagstone path one is already enchanted by this New Deal Acres home situated just blocks from University Medical Center, …
Forever Panoramic Views, Desert Oasis, Sunrise & Sunsets! Welcome home...to your serene, private, and southwestern custom ''green'' and en…