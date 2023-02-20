Fairfield Homes New Construction. Sycamore Plan in gated community w/ 4 bedroom en-suite, flex room/office, extra storage in garage with 2' extended garage on 2 bay. Dual walk in closets with a double vanity in primary bath. 12' ceilings in main living area. 8' interior doors and 48'' linear fireplace. Enjoy the large open concept with 12 X 8 center meet sliders to let the outdoors in. Small gated community, 5 homesites in the foothills. Price is subject to change once interior colorization is complete. Buyer still has the opportunity to colorize. Rendering is conceptional only and may not depict exact final product. Interior photos are of Model at Vermillion. Private Road and Gate Maintenance agreement.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,395,300
