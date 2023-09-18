Fairfield Homes New Construction, Mesquite Plan. Cul-de-Sac homesite with 4 bedroom, teen lounge this home sits high above the road to capture some amazing mountain views and Tucson sunsets. The 16' x 10' multi-sliding glass door opens onto a large patio, great for entertaining. Enjoy the open floor plan and cozy up in front of the 48'' linear gas fireplace or gather around the oversized kitchen island. 8' interior door, laundry room has extra cabinets and utility sink. Price is subject to change once interior color selections have been finalized. Buyer has the opportunity to meet at the design center to select colorization and personalize their home. Completion date estimated Fall 2024. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict the exact final product