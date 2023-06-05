Rare opportunity to own this southwest custom home located in the unique Bosque Ranch Estates. Positioned on three lots (.85 acres) the privacy and serenity of the mesquite bosque will enchant you. From the front courtyard to one of four private patios, you'll enjoy hummingbirds, hawks, and the shadow of the tree branches dancing on the ground. Commercial Wolf stove in the kitchen, sitting area with fireplace just off the kitchen. A loft can be private retreat or wine room to view the mountains and sunsets. The swimming pool is like a resort and room for large parties and entertaining. Upgraded Pella windows, in-ground swim spa, high beam ceilings, walls for your art display, and private room off the master for your exercise room, retreat or office. Too many items to list. Must see!