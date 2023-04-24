Fairfield Homes New Construction, Mesquite Plan in gated community w/ 4 bedrooms, teen lounge, office, large great room, walk in pantry and large rear patio to enjoy our Tucson weather. 48'' linear fireplace, 8' interior doors with 12' ceilings in main living space. 16' x 10' multi slide door to let the outdoors in. Gather around the oversized island with family and friends. Price is subject to change once the interior colorization is finalized. Buyer still has opportunity for colorizing. Estimated completion spring 2024. Rendering is conceptional and may not depict exact final product. Private Gate and Road Agreement.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,428,170
