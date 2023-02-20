NEW Fairfield Homes Sycamore plan with open concept, 4 bedroom on-suite, 12' high ceilings in main living area, 8' high interior doors, corner meet sliding glass doors at Great room and dining room. Rare new home in the Foothills in a cult-de-sac. Price is subject to change after interior color selections have been completed. Buyer still has the opportunity to meet at design center and select colorization to personalize their home. Large kitchen pantry and oversized kitchen island, extra storage space in garage, and extended 2' on 2 bay garage. At your private front courtyard or rear patio enjoy Tucson's wonderful weather. Interior photos are of the model at Vermillion. Renderings are conceptional only and may not depict exact final product
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,437,630
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming historic home/office (zoned HO3) in downtown Tucson just minutes from everything! The main house was built in the mid 1890's with oth…
Beautifully designed, historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home centrally located across from Reid Park, minutes away from downtown, and the University …
Welcome to Eleven Arches, also known as the Grace Mansion. The historic trophy property was built in 1937, by notable architect Josias Joesler…
Walking up the front flagstone path one is already enchanted by this New Deal Acres home situated just blocks from University Medical Center, …
Forever Panoramic Views, Desert Oasis, Sunrise & Sunsets! Welcome home...to your serene, private, and southwestern custom ''green'' and en…