Welcome Home...to your serene, private and elegant contemporary custom Masonry Stucco home located on a hilltop in the Tucson Mountains providing 360-degree mountain views that are superior to those of the foothills. Enjoy magnificent city lights and panoramic views of the 5 mountain ranges surrounding Tucson, with spectacular sunrise and sunsets. The home is filled with unique architectural detail, custom amenities with a great separation of space for multi-generational living and/or income potential. Situated on 5.4 acres and only minutes from I10, downtown Tucson, U of A, restaurants, golfing and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Come experience Resort style living in the heart of this gated community adjacent to the Oro Valley Recreation Center and El Conquistador Golf…
View our Special Homebuyer Promotion Here! Our 2-story Sonoita Model in the Barnett Village Community is a spacious 2,697 sqft floorplan with …
This Fairfield Homes designer Ocotillo Inventory home will begin construction in the first quarter of 2022. From the Desert Classic exterior t…
This is your opportunity to own the historic Rail X Ranch, set against a landscape that is truly breathtaking! To the West are hypnotic sunset…
WELCOME TO SADDLEBROOKE - A PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITY!ENJOY ALL THE AMENTIES INCLUDING GOLF, SWIMMING , PICKLEBALL, DINING AND MORE. THIS…