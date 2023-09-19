Welcome Home...to your serene, private and elegant contemporary custom Masonry Stucco home located on a hilltop in the Tucson Mountains providing 360-degree mountain views that are superior to those of the foothills. Enjoy magnificent city lights and panoramic views of the 5 mountain ranges surrounding Tucson, with spectacular sunrise and sunsets. The home is filled with unique architectural detail, custom amenities with a great separation of space for multi-generational living and/or income potential. Situated on 5.4 acres and only minutes from I10, downtown Tucson, U of A, restaurants, golfing and shopping.