Fairfield Homes New Construction. This floorplan offers 4 en-suite bedrooms with a teen lounge/flex bonus space, an office and a large great room that is open to the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy the outdoors with a wrap around patio with 16' X 10 ' multi sliding door and mountain views on a corner lot. Price is subject to change once the interior colorization is completed. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict exact final product. Road Agreement Pending. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,502,300
