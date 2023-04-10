Model lease back opportunity!! Or move in ready Sycamore plan, one of Fairfield Homes popular floor plans. This beautiful Model Home has stunning views of the Catalina Mountains, is in the gated community of Rancho Soldados. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering are conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,546,722
