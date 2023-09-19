Pride in ownership is evident in this stunning home located in the desirable Bleman-Elm Historic District. The architectural design is simply breathtaking, with oversized windows allowing for natural lighting to fill the home. The pristine kitchen features top-of-the-line Thor stainless steel appliances, custom stone countertops, and an oversized island perfect for cooking and entertaining. The interior is finished with crisp paint and new designer flooring, with attention to detail in every corner. The expansive primary bedroom is a true oasis, complete with a marble fireplace and a luxurious ensuite bathroom. This home truly has it all. This home boasts a lavish primary bath that is sure to impress. In addition, the rare Arizona basement with 9ft ceilings is perfect for entertaining -