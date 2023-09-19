Must see modern architecturally designed home located in beautiful gated Canyon Ridge features floor to ceiling 14' windows allowing breath taking panoramic views of the Catalina mountains and Tucson city lights. This home boasts a state of the art professionally built theatre with luxury seating, custom lighting and high end sound system. The home also has a 10.64 kW solar energy system making high energy bills a thing of the past. Newly renovated kitchen featuring waterfall quartzite island and countertops with custom cabinetry and high end Monogram appliances. Take advantage of all the activities that a one year social membership (offered by seller) to Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club https://www.ventanacanyonclub.com/the-club/ has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,639,000
