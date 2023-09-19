Introducing an exquisite home with breathtaking views of mountains and city lights. Nestled in the exclusive gated ridge of Sabino Mountain, offering unmatched luxury & privacy. Open layout boasts walls of windows, filling the home with natural light and showcasing mesmerizing vistas. Expansive ceilings, large spaces and a chef's kitchen is an entertainer's dream. Step outside to the covered patio immersing yourself in the serene surroundings. Adorned with stunning quartzite floors, soft colors this home exudes elegance. Grand primary suite with laundry, beverage fridge, luxurious bath with dual closets, spa, walk-in shower finished stunning natural stone. Beautiful fireplaces enhance the warm and inviting ambiance. Discover the pinnacle of luxury living in this exceptional home.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,750,000
