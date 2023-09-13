This magnificent 2-Home gated property is located in the heart of the Armory Park District only 2 blocks from active Downtown Tucson, the Community Center and the Children's Museum. It is also located near all local Hospitals; the U of A; and it is close to I-10 freeway access. This property can be Zoned Residential or Commercial (Very Rare)!BOTH houses and the respective property come secure, with hundreds of features and amenities! The Main house has over 3,800 sq. ft. of living space and the Carriage House has over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space (see Floor Plans). See More..... This Beautiful property was originally built in 1902, by Albert Miller, MD, one of two Physician brothers who cared for the Railroad workers during the installation of the Railroad throughout Tucson, AZ in the early 1900's. Later, the Miller property was sold in an estate sale, and in 2016, the current Owners, who saw its' amazing potential, purchased the property, and over the last 7 years they have spent over $1,700,000, and painstaking effort, restoring and remodeling this property to bring it back to the Grandeur it deserves; all the while ensuring that this Historic property was Technologically brought into the 21st Century. This property has over 30 Security cameras, two Wireless Security Alarm systems, two Wireless high-speed 5G/DSL Internet systems, Censor dusk-to-dawn outside lighting, ALL New electric wiring, plugs and switches throughout BOTH houses and ALL New Plumbing throughout. It also has a Large Generac Emergency Gas Back-up Generator that powers both houses in an electric loss, front & back yard DoorBird Gate Security systems, and more! You name it, this property has it! To begin, the two-story Main House is 100% HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE and includes an ADA Bathroom, an elevator lift and a fully covered porch with Wheelchair Ramp. The Main house boasts 11 ft. ceilings throughout both floors, spacious rooms and hallways and original / restored wood flooring, all in keeping with the 1902 original historic design of the home (see Historic Book on property). The Main house has a new Chef's Kitchen on the bottom floor with New top-end appliances including an 8-burner Wolf Range and Ovens, Farber Kassell Dishwasher, Paneled Sub Zero Refrigerator, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops and Backsplash, Chef Sink, a large Butler Pantry with a bar sink and a Sub Zero wine Refrigerator. Next to the Kitchen is a Sitting room and the ADA Bathroom. The first floor also includes a Butler Pantry with an original stained-glass window, a prep-sink, Sub Zero wine Refrigerator and Tall Custom Cabinetry throughout the room. Also on the 1st floor there is a large formal Dining Room with original Pocket-Doors for privacy, an original Fireplace and an original lighted 1902 Dish Cabinet, all restored. Behind the Dining room there is a 2nd floor downstairs All Marble Bathroom with a walk-in glass shower, Custom Cabinet and Sink and to the right of this Bathroom is a hallway with a door that has the original Stained-glass and tall Storage Custom Cabinetry. Next to the fabulous Dining Room is the large Parlor Living area, also with original pocket-doors for privacy, a Fireplace, and Bay Windows, all restored. Next to the Dining Room there is a small hallway with an original 1902 Chandelier and two Closets, one that houses all of the Main house electronic equipment. Last on the 1st floor is the beautiful Main Foyer with restored Staircase and an original 1800's Church Bench that was used for delivery personnel to sit. In the Foyer there is another original Chandelier, two large Oval Windows that look-out on the beautiful yard and the original restored stain-glass Front door. This entire first floor has custom painting, recessed lighting and beautiful Chandeliers throughout. This Main House is truly Spectacular! Let's take a look at the 2nd second floor. The second floor of the Main House boasts the same exquisite craftsmanship, quality and design as the 1st first floor. To begin, as you come up the beautiful lighted stairs to the second floor you will see that there is recessed LED lighting and matching Chandeliers throughout, as well as the restored staircase railings and a large hanging picture mirror. The next fabulous feature of the second floor is the very large 2nd story walk-around Balcony that the new Owners had built. This Balcony is now accessible from the four (4) second story exterior doors (all exterior doors have newly built or restored screen doors, which is an added plus). From this Balcony you can see 360-degree views of the mountains and city. Next, on the second floor there are Two (2) original Chandeliers, Four (4) Large Bedrooms and Two (2) additional Bathrooms. In the formal All Marble Bathroom there is a walk-in glass Shower, a new porcelain Claw-tub, double sinks, beautiful tall Cabinetry, amazing lighting and a pocket door accessible to the formal closet. The other second floor Bathroom is accessible from the upstairs Hallway and boasts double sinks, a porcelain Claw-foot tub, an 'exposed' exterior brick wall and original tall Cabinetry. In one of the four Bedrooms, which can also be an upstairs library or sitting room, the new Owners built and installed a new Gas Fireplace in keeping with the original design of the two first-floor Fireplaces, Custom lighted Cabinetry, Book Wall-Lighting, and, they also removed a window in this room, and installed a New Exterior door and screen door, so that the wrap-around porch could be accessed from this room. Next to the formal Bathroom is a Huge Formal walk-in closet with hydraulic pull-down shelving, a center Island Custom cabinet and an exterior door accessible to the walk-around porch. There is enough room in this closet to store just about anything. In the 2nd Bedroom, considered the formal Bedroom, there is custom Cabinetry which includes another sub-zero wine or Refrigerator. In the 3rd Bedroom, which is very large room that boasts two large windows, there is a large closet, with newly installed pull-down stairs so that you can access the heater and the large capacity Tankless Water Heater easily. In the 4th Bedroom, currently furnished as an Office, there are two large Closets, two large Windows and an Exterior door that accesses the new Walk-around Porch. Next, every Window and Exterior Door, upstairs and downstairs, has Custom wooden privacy shutters; every Door has a Screen door, so that the exterior doors can be left open; and EVERY Door (interior and exterior) has a fully-restored 1902's Dormer-Windows above it, which fully operate, and which allow air to circulate throughout the house if you choose to not have the air conditioner running on cool days! Lastly, the Main House has two new air-conditioning units, 5-ton and 4-ton, Central air and heat and, the property comes with a Water Filtration system and a new Irrigation/Sprinkler system. Now, moving onto the Carriage House, where Dr. Miller, kept his Horses and Buggy Carriage and, where the help staff slept in the upstairs (during the early 1900's). This versatile, fully restored / remodeled Carriage House, which can be used as a separate address for business or rental purposes or as a mother-in-law Suite, and which has separate Electric, Gas and Water hookups from the Main House, boasts original and restored Wooden floors throughout and tall ceilings. The lower level first floor of the CH has a large Living Room area, a Dining area with Sit-up Bar, a new Kitchen with new Granite tops and Backsplash, Custom Cabinetry, all new top-end Appliances and a walk-in small closet (where the camera and internet equipment is located). The lower level also includes a new Marble Bathroom with Custom Cabinetry and sink, a walk-in a glass door Shower; a separate Laundry Room with Custom Cabinetry, Utility Sink, Panty, Tankless Gas Water Heater and a Gas or Electric Washer and Dryer hookup. The Carriage house has all new Pella windows and doors, lower and upper level, with fully operational electronic security shutters on all east facing Windows. Going to the upper level 2nd floor of the Carriage House you will love the new Wooden Staircase which takes you to a Huge open Loft style Bedroom with lots of windows and French doors that open onto the remodeled covered porch, which brings awesome views. The upper level also includes a Large walk-in closet with pocket-door closure and air conditioning vents so that it can be used as a small bedroom, office or baby room. Next to the walk-in closet on the upper level, there is a new All Marble Bathroom with double sinks, custom Cabinets, a walk-in glass shower and a Jacuzzi tub! The Carriage House now has central air and heat and this building, is LOVED by all! Both houses are comfortable, a talking point for sure, and a TRUE MUST-SEE (Realtor pictures do not do it justice). As for the secure yard, Both properties are encased within a secure metal fence leading to a brick-wooden fence with a heavy metal security gate in the back of the property near the CH that allows cars to securely enter the property. There is also a security gate in-between the Main House and the Carriage House that can be locked to separate the two properties. The back end of the property, which has the electronic slide gate, has parking sufficient for 12 to 14 cars, as well as a large Storage shed, designed to match the two houses on the property. The back yard of the property is large enough for development such as adding a Pool/Spa and or a large Garage. The lawn in the front and back of the Main House has real Bermuda grass, coral rock throughout, a side yard for storage (or a dog run) and brick and cement designed outdoor flooring. The backyard also has a beautiful two-tiered lighted fountain, dusk to dawn ambiance tree lighting and two lighted benches. In the front yard of the Main House you will find a porch-swing designed to match the colors of the historic building, and, best of all, TWO (2) magnificent Palm trees given to Dr. Miller in 1903, by the Queen of Hawaii, before Hawaii was a State, to celebrate the completion of this home. These two historic Palm trees are now, well-kept and as beautiful as they were when they were delivered by the Queen over 120 years ago (except way taller). In closing, this property is a MUST SEE and a HIDDEN GEM, and, so is this quaint secure Historic Neighborhood. You will definitely love it!