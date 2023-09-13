This charming 4-bed, 2-ba home is a must-see! It features plenty of living space, a redesigned kitchen with a beautiful brick backsplash, granite countertops, upgraded SS appliances, custom tile accents throughout, and more! The spacious primary suite has a freshly updated bathroom but the look of the 1940s. Great location close to parks, restaurants, and other central hotspots. Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Experience the luxury of an idyllic location and fabulous resort-style amenities in this open-concept townhome located in the Embarcadero comm…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 4556 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineered…
Incredible Architecturally re-defined and re-designed Mid-Century Modern Home and Guest house combines timeless design with 21 century smart t…
Find your paradise in this exquisite 4 bed, 4 1/2 bath home. This luxurious design features 5,266 sqft of meticulously crafted space engineere…