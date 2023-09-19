Spectacular home located in Tucson Country Club that sits on over an acre with golf course and Catalina Mountain views. This elegant estate offers over 5,793 sq ft in the main house. 3 car garage is over 1,000 sq ft, large fitness/game room, office/den. Spacious family room features wood burning fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Bright and open kitchen with glass doors and windows that allow stunning views. Relax on the large patio and enjoy the picturesque back yard that extends to the green and wooded golf course. This well manicured course has fantastic trees which some are over 75 years old. It feels like your own private park. Across the courtyard is a 1,764 Guest House that was used for an office and library. This home is a must see in this special Country Club community